John Mayer returning to St. Louis

Singer/songwriter John Mayer will return to St. Louis on September. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 1.

The musician will play at the Enterprise Center Arena all by himself, as there will be no opening act.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at noon local time through ticketmaster.com, but American Express Card Members will be able to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 29 at 10 AM local time through Thursday, January 31 at 10 PM.

Fan resale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, January 29 at 10 AM local time. Fans can sign up at JohnMayer.com for exclusive access.

KSDK reports that two pairs of front row tickets, along with a pre-show meet & greet with John Mayer, will be auctioned off for every concert in North America, with all proceeds going to the charity Back to You Fund and other associated charities.

Mayer’s last album was 2017’s “The Search for Everything.”