John Mayer returning to St. Louis

Singer/songwriter John Mayer will return to St. Louis on September. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 1.
The musician will play at the Enterprise Center Arena all by himself, as there will be no opening act.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday at noon local time through ticketmaster.com, but American Express Card Members will be able to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 29 at 10 AM local time through Thursday, January 31 at 10 PM.
Fan resale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, January 29 at 10 AM local time. Fans can sign up at JohnMayer.com for exclusive access.
KSDK reports that two pairs of front row tickets, along with a pre-show meet & greet with John Mayer, will be auctioned off for every concert in North America, with all proceeds going to the charity Back to You Fund and other associated charities.
Mayer’s last album was 2017’s “The Search for Everything.”
John Mayer regresa a St. Louis
El cantante / compositor John Mayer regresará a St. Louis en septiembre. Las entradas se pondrán a la venta para el público en general a partir del viernes 1 de febrero.
El músico tocará en el Enterprise Center Arena solo, ya que no habrá acto de apertura.
Los boletos saldrán a la venta el viernes a la hora local del mediodía a través de ticketmaster.com, pero los Miembros de la Tarjeta American Express podrán comprar boletos antes de que el público en general comience el martes 29 de enero a las 10 AM hora local hasta el jueves 31 de enero a las 10 PM.
Los boletos de reventa de los fanáticos estarán disponibles a partir del martes 29 de enero a las 10 AM hora local. Los fanáticos pueden inscribirse en JohnMayer.com para acceso exclusivo.
KSDK informa que se subastarán dos pares de boletos de la primera fila, junto con un evento previo a la presentación con John Mayer, para cada concierto en América del Norte, y todos los ingresos se destinarán a la organización benéfica Back to You Fund y otras organizaciones benéficas asociadas.
El último álbum de Mayer fue “The Search for Everything” de 2017.