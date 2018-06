John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” is banned in China after comparing Xi Jinping to Winnie the Pooh

HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” has been banned in China since Saturday, according to information published by the New York Times. The publication says that internet censorship watchdog GreatFire.org reported that the HBO website has been inaccessible to mainland Chinese internet users.

The measure comes after the show aired a segment criticizing the Chinese president Xi Jinping. The host of the show, John Oliver, spoke against the country’s censorship of outside content and a cult of personality developed by the state media around their leader.

Being a comedy show, the host mocked Mr. Xi for censoring Winnie-the-Pooh, as China’s leader is often parodied in pictures posted online that compare him to the cartoon bear.

Oliver said that “clamping down on Winnie-the-Pooh comparisons doesn’t exactly project strength. It suggests a weird insecurity.”

The cable service’s website continues to be available at “foreign housing compounds” such as hotels. Despite being banned elsewhere, it has been noted that HBO Asia never carried “Last Week Tonight” as part of its lineup.

Other popular content from HBO, notably “Game of Thrones” is still available for viewing in China via Tencent Video, a streaming service. The video platform’s HBO content did not appear affected by the ban.

However, Chinese Internet users might still be able to watch Oliver’s show as they regularly rely on virtual private networks, or VPNs, to gain access to restricted content. This VPNs mask the users’ location to bypass geographically-based restrictions by the government.