Joint Mexico-US effort announces bounty of $1m for cartel kingpin “El Mencho”

Mexican authorities announced they have raised the bounty on one of the country’s most prominent cartel kingpins, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho”.

The announcement came at a joint press conference in Chicago, where officials from the Mexican government and representatives from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency unveiled new plans to combat Mexican drug cartels.

Underlings of “El Mencho” have deployed waves of violence to thwart attempts at detaining him. Officials announced they are offering 30 million pesos, which amounts to 1.56 million dollars, for information on Oseguera, the leader of the power Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which makes, moves, and deals large amounts of met amphetamines and has expanded its control over the Mexican West.

Oseguera Cervantes’ wife was arrested in late May in suburban Guadalajara.

The DEA’s director for North and Central American Region, Matthew G. Donahue, also shared the agency’s new plan in coordination with Mexican authorities.

“The new game plan is… pick up the speed and arrest more people, faster,” he told AP ahead of the press conference.

Newspaper The Guardian reports that the new strategy also includes closer scrutiny on cartel finances and a new enforcement group, which will focus on international investigations.