Jonathan Hayes is named head coach of St. Louis XFL franchise

Jonathan Hayes was announced as head coach of the St. Louis XFL team at a press conference Thursday.

Hayes has worked as coach for Oklahoma and an assistant for the Cincinnati Bengals. He also played tight end in the NFL for 11 seasons, beginning his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and ending with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

KMOV reports that St. Louis is the sixth team to announce their head coach ahead of the re-launch of the XFL.

The league, positioned as an alternative to the NFL, announced St. Louis as one of its eight cities on December 5, 2018.

The eight teams will reside in dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Seattle, Washington D.C., Tampa Bay, and St. Louis, and will play 10 games. There will also be a four-team playoff.

The season begins in 2020.

On their website, the XFL says of St. Louis:

“The gateway to the west, St. Louis represents opportunity, promise, and a legacy of great football. We are proud to restore The River City’s rightful place among pro football cities and we will not stop there. We pledge to bring St. Louis a team deserving of a passionate and football-starved fan base. In 2020, St. Louis will once again have its day in the world of professional football.”