Jonathan Hayes is named head coach of St. Louis XFL franchise

Jonathan Hayes was announced as head coach of the St. Louis XFL team at a press conference Thursday.
Hayes has worked as coach for Oklahoma and an assistant for the Cincinnati Bengals. He also played tight end in the NFL for 11 seasons, beginning his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and ending with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
KMOV reports that St. Louis is the sixth team to announce their head coach ahead of the re-launch of the XFL.
The league, positioned as an alternative to the NFL, announced St. Louis as one of its eight cities on December 5, 2018.
The eight teams will reside in dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Seattle, Washington D.C., Tampa Bay, and St. Louis, and will play 10 games. There will also be a four-team playoff.
The season begins in 2020.
On their website, the XFL says of St. Louis:
“The gateway to the west, St. Louis represents opportunity, promise, and a legacy of great football. We are proud to restore The River City’s rightful place among pro football cities and we will not stop there. We pledge to bring St. Louis a team deserving of a passionate and football-starved fan base. In 2020, St. Louis will once again have its day in the world of professional football.”
Jonathan Hayes es nombrado entrenador en jefe de franquicia de XFL en St. Louis
Jonathan Hayes fue anunciado como entrenador en jefe del equipo de XFL en St. Louis en una conferencia de prensa el jueves.
Hayes ha trabajado como entrenador para Oklahoma y como asistente para los Cincinnati Bengals. También jugó contra el ala cerrada en la NFL durante 11 temporadas, comenzando su carrera con los Chiefs de Kansas City y terminando con los Steelers de Pittsburgh.
KMOV informa que St. Louis es el sexto equipo en anunciar a su entrenador en jefe antes del relanzamiento de la XFL.
La liga, posicionada como una alternativa a la NFL, anunció a St. Louis como una de sus ocho ciudades el 5 de diciembre de 2018.
Los ocho equipos residirán en Dallas, Los Ángeles, Nueva York, Houston, Seattle, Washington DC, Tampa Bay y St. Louis, y jugarán 10 partidos. También habrá un playoff de cuatro equipos.
La temporada comienza en 2020.
En su sitio web, la XFL dice de St. Louis:
“La puerta de entrada hacia el oeste, St. Louis representa la oportunidad, la promesa y un legado de gran fútbol. Estamos orgullosos de restaurar el lugar que le corresponde a The River City entre las ciudades de fútbol profesional y no nos detendremos allí. Nos comprometemos a traer a St. Louis un equipo que se merece una base de fanáticos apasionados y hambrientos de fútbol. En 2020, St. Louis volverá a tener su día en el mundo del fútbol profesional “.