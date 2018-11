Josh Hawley defeats Claire McCaskill in Missouri

Republican state Attorney General Josh Hawley defeated Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in Missouri on Tuesday, giving Republicans an important victory in the Senate and flipping one of the nation’s most important seats to the GOP.

Hawley had 53 percent of the vote to McCaskill’s 44 percent with 83 percent of precincts reporting when McCaskill conceded the race.

“I will be out there fighting with you, I am not going away,” McCaskill said in her remarks.

McCaskill’s Senate seat was seen as one of the most vulnerable in the country after Donald Trump won Missouri by 19 points over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

38-year-old Hawley is seen as a rising star within the Republican Party, having just won his first elected office two years ago. Politico reports that Hawley tied himself closely to the White House in an effort to make the race a referendum on Trump, who remains broadly popular within Missouri. His campaign was bolstered by presidential visits to Missouri and a successful prosecuting campaign after former disgraced governor Eric Greitens.

McCaskill campaigned on the defense of the Affordable Care Act, a potent issue for Democrats across the nation, but saw perhaps her standing damaged after voting against the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.