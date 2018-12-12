Journalists, including Jamal Khashoggi, named 2018 Time Person of the year

A group was named the Time Person of the Year for the second consecutive year, as the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal revealed the 2018 winners on Tuesday.
“The Guardians and the War on Truth” – journalists including Jamal Khashoggi, Maria Ressa, Wa Lone and Kyaw She Oo, as well as the staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland – were given the honor.
Felsenthal declared on Tuesday that “we chose to highlight four individuals in one group who have taken great risks in pursuing the truth.”
A note accompanying the article explains: “For taking great risks in pursuit of greater truths, for the imperfect but essential quest for facts, for speaking up and for speaking out, the Guardians – Jamal Khashoggi, the Capital Gazette, Maria Ressa, Wa Lone and Kyaw She Oo – are TIME’s Person of the Year.”
TIME magazine reports that “The Guardians” beat President Donald Trump, who Fesenthal revealed on Tuesday was the runner up for the 2018 Time Person of the Year title. “There’s always a strong case for the president of the United States.”
His foe, special counsel Robert Mueller – who is investigating Trump’s presidential campaign – was the third runner-up.
Periodistas, incluido Jamal Khashoggi, nombrados Persona del año 2018 por revista TIME
Un grupo fue nombrado la Persona del Año por TIME por segundo año consecutivo, ya que el Editor en Jefe de la revista, Edward Felsenthal, reveló a los ganadores de 2018 el martes.
“Los Guardianes y la Guerra contra la Verdad” – periodistas como Jamal Khashoggi, Maria Ressa, Wa Lone y Kyaw She Oo, así como el personal de Capital Gazette en Annapolis, Maryland – recibieron el honor.
Felsenthal declaró el martes que “elegimos resaltar a cuatro personas en un grupo que se han arriesgado mucho en la búsqueda de la verdad”.
Una nota que acompaña al artículo explica: “Por correr grandes riesgos en busca de verdades mayores, por la búsqueda imperfecta pero esencial de los hechos, por hablar y levantar la voz, los Guardianes – Jamal Khashoggi, la Gaceta de la Capital, Maria Ressa, Wa Lone y Kyaw She Oo, son la Persona del Año de TIME”.
La revista TIME informa que “The Guardians” venció al presidente Donald Trump, quien Fesenthal reveló el martes fue el finalista para el título de Persona del Año en 2018. “Siempre hay un caso sólido para el presidente de los Estados Unidos”.
Su enemigo, el fiscal especial Robert Mueller, quien investiga la campaña presidencial de Trump, fue el tercer finalista.