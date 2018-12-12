Journalists, including Jamal Khashoggi, named 2018 Time Person of the year

A group was named the Time Person of the Year for the second consecutive year, as the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal revealed the 2018 winners on Tuesday.

“The Guardians and the War on Truth” – journalists including Jamal Khashoggi, Maria Ressa, Wa Lone and Kyaw She Oo, as well as the staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland – were given the honor.

Felsenthal declared on Tuesday that “we chose to highlight four individuals in one group who have taken great risks in pursuing the truth.”

A note accompanying the article explains: “For taking great risks in pursuit of greater truths, for the imperfect but essential quest for facts, for speaking up and for speaking out, the Guardians – Jamal Khashoggi, the Capital Gazette, Maria Ressa, Wa Lone and Kyaw She Oo – are TIME’s Person of the Year.”

TIME magazine reports that “The Guardians” beat President Donald Trump, who Fesenthal revealed on Tuesday was the runner up for the 2018 Time Person of the Year title. “There’s always a strong case for the president of the United States.”

His foe, special counsel Robert Mueller – who is investigating Trump’s presidential campaign – was the third runner-up.