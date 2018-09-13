JP Morgan CEO says he could beat Trump in election, Trump calls him “nervous mess”

President Donald Trump criticized JP Morgan Chase CeO Jamie Dimon on Thursday morning, calling the banking chief a “nervous mess” after Dimon said he was smarter than the president and could beat him if he chose to run for the president’s office.
“The problem with banker Jamie Dimon running for President is that he doesn’t have the aptitude or ‘smarts’ & is a poor public speaker & nervous mess – otherwise he is wonderful. I’ve made a lot of bankers, and others, look much smarter than they are with my great economic policy!” Trump wrote.
Dimon said at an event at his company’s New York headquarters that he was “smarter” than Trump and could defeat him.
“I think I could beat Trump. Because I’m as tough as he is, I’m smarter than he is. He could punch me all he wants, it wouldn’t work with me. I’d fight right back,” Dimon, who has been a major fundraiser for Democrats, said on Wednesday.
“And by the way, this wealthy New Yorker actually earned his money. It wasn’t a gift from daddy,” Dimon added.
However, moments after he made the remarks, Dimon issued a statement, taking them back.
“I should not have said it. I’m not running for President. Proves I wouldn’t make a good politician. I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems.”
CEO de JP Morgan dice que podría vencer a Trump en elecciones, Trump lo llama “desastre nervioso”
El presidente Donald Trump criticó al CEO de JP Morgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, el jueves por la mañana, llamando al jefe bancario un “desastre nervioso” después de que Dimon dijo que era más inteligente que el presidente y que podría vencerlo si elegía postularse para la oficina del presidente.
“El problema con el banquero Jamie Dimon de postularse a la presidencia es que no tiene la aptitud o la ‘inteligencia’ y es un pobre orador y muy nervioso: de lo contrario, es maravilloso. ¡He hecho que muchos banqueros, y otros, se vean mucho más inteligentes que ellos con mi gran política económica!”, Escribió Trump.
Dimon dijo en un evento en la sede central de Nueva York de su empresa que era “más inteligente” que Trump y que podía vencerlo.
“Creo que podría vencer a Trump. Porque soy tan duro como él, soy más inteligente que él. Él podría golpearme todo lo que quiera, no funcionaría conmigo. Yo contraatacaría”, dijo el miércoles Dimon, quien ha sido un gran recaudador de fondos para los demócratas.
“Y, por cierto, este adinerado neoyorquino en realidad se ganó su dinero. No fue un regalo de papá”, agregó Dimon.
Sin embargo, momentos después de que hizo las observaciones, Dimon emitió una declaración, retirándolas.
“No debería haberlo dicho. No me postulo para el presidente. Esto prueba que no sería un buen político. Me siento frustrado porque quiero que todos los lados se unan para ayudar a resolver los grandes problemas”.