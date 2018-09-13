JP Morgan CEO says he could beat Trump in election, Trump calls him “nervous mess”

President Donald Trump criticized JP Morgan Chase CeO Jamie Dimon on Thursday morning, calling the banking chief a “nervous mess” after Dimon said he was smarter than the president and could beat him if he chose to run for the president’s office.

“The problem with banker Jamie Dimon running for President is that he doesn’t have the aptitude or ‘smarts’ & is a poor public speaker & nervous mess – otherwise he is wonderful. I’ve made a lot of bankers, and others, look much smarter than they are with my great economic policy!” Trump wrote.

Dimon said at an event at his company’s New York headquarters that he was “smarter” than Trump and could defeat him.

“I think I could beat Trump. Because I’m as tough as he is, I’m smarter than he is. He could punch me all he wants, it wouldn’t work with me. I’d fight right back,” Dimon, who has been a major fundraiser for Democrats, said on Wednesday.

“And by the way, this wealthy New Yorker actually earned his money. It wasn’t a gift from daddy,” Dimon added.

However, moments after he made the remarks, Dimon issued a statement, taking them back.

“I should not have said it. I’m not running for President. Proves I wouldn’t make a good politician. I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems.”