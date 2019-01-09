Judge approves $500,000 more in fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith

A federal judge has approved an additional $500,000 payment for the daughter of Anthony Lamar Smith, an African American man fatally shot by a white St. Louis police officer in 2011.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the money approved Tuesday will go to the daughter of the victim of Officer Jason Stockley.
The daughter will receive a total of $1.4 million after an original lawsuit was settled in 2013 for $900,000.
Fox 2 reports that when Stockley was charged with murder in May 2016, the daughter’s lawyers learned they had not been told his DNA was found on a gun Stockley recovered from smith’s car.
An independent investigator later said an assistant attorney general was aware of the DNA results and should have turned them over to the daughter’s lawyers.
Stockley was acquitted in 2017.
Juez aprueba $500,000 más en tiroteo fatal de Anthony Lamar Smith
Un juez federal aprobó un pago adicional de $500,000 para la hija de Anthony Lamar Smith, un hombre afroamericano asesinado a tiros por un policía blanco de St. Louis en 2011.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que el dinero aprobado el martes se destinará a la hija de la víctima del oficial Jason Stockley.
La hija recibirá un total de $1.4 millones después de que se resolvió una demanda original en 2013 por $900,000.
Fox 2 informa que cuando se acusó a Stockley de asesinato en mayo de 2016, los abogados de la hija se enteraron de que no se les había dicho que se había encontrado su ADN en un arma que Stockley recuperó del auto de Smith.
Un investigador independiente dijo más tarde que un asistente del fiscal general estaba al tanto de los resultados del ADN y debería haberlos entregado a los abogados de la hija.
Stockley fue absuelto en 2017.