Judge dismisses lawsuit over St. Louis police “exclusion list”

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a St. Louis police union, which wanted to block the names of more than two dozen officers placed on an “exclusion list”. The list was compiled by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney, Kim Gardner.

The St. Louis-Post Dispatch reports that Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer issued the ruling on Wednesday, after a state appeals court had earlier said the St. Louis Police Officers Association lawsuit was “patently insufficient.”

KMOV reports that Gardner compiled the list in August, naming officers who won’t be permitted as primary witnesses in criminal cases. She hasn’t released a motive behind the reasoning of the list.

Gardner’s office said the names are not intended for public distribution.

Union business manager Jeff Roorda said the union will re-file the petition and released the following statement:

“Today’s ruling does not invalidate the restraining order issued against Kim Gardner’s ill-conceived and illegal Exclusion List. The restraining order against the police department releasing the list is still in place.

We believe the court’s order allows us to amend the petition now and bring the Circuit Attorney’s Office back under the restraining order, which we plan to file tomorrow. Even if we are not allowed to amend the petition, we can and will re-file it because the court dismissed without prejudice allowing us the right to re-file.

Remember, the reason that the court found insufficiencies in our petition was a result of the dark cloak of secrecy that Kim Gardner shrouded her list in when she issued it. Kim Gardner misrepresented the source and justification for the list which left our petition lacking some important details. Once Gardner’s misrepresentations surfaced, she block us from amending our petition.”