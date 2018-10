Judge drops some charges against Paul Manafort

U.S. prosecutors on Friday dropped some criminal charges against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort after a jury deadlocked on them earlier this year, as a federal judge set a February 8 date for Manafort’s sentencing on charges of bank fraud and filing false tax returns.

Reuters reports that prosecutors had favored waiting until Manafort finished cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller before addressing the remaining charges, but U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis rejected the timetable so he could move forward with sentencing Manafort, who appeared in court in a wheelchair and was reported to suffer from significant health issues.

“I have not heard any estimation from the government of when his cooperation will be complete. I’m not willing to go on endlessly,” said Ellis referring to the special counsel investigation.

This is the latest development in the Russia investigation which has disappeared from headlines as of late. Several members of Trump’s inner circle have been indicted and others are still under investigation.