Judge orders St. Louis treasurer to stop operating under state parking laws

A St. Louis judge ruled that two controversial state statutes giving control of parking operations to the treasurer’s office are unconstitutional. The judge effectively ordered City Treasurer Tishaura Jones to stop operating under them.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that in April, Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer determined that state laws creating St. Louis’ Parking Commission and tasking the city treasurer with supervising it violate the state constitution. After the ruling, Jones’ attorney said her office would continue to comply with staking parking laws until a final judgement, which was issued by Stelzer on Thursday.

Under current city parking ordinances, the treasurer is the chairman of the Parking Commission. Rules are similar, but the Board of Aldermen has the power to change the composition of the Parking Commission under a local ordinance, not under a state ordinance. The board could also increase the amount of parking revenue the city can access, and generally have more control over city parking operations, according to the city counselor’s office.