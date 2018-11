Judge orders White House to restore CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s access

A judge in Washington DC has ordered the White House to return CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press pass after it was revoked by the Secret Service.

Acosta’s press pass was taken after he clashed with the president during a news conference earlier this month.

The judge said the White House decision violated the journalist’s right to due process and freedom of speech.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said they would comply with the order, and would “also further develop rules and processes to ensure fair and orderly press conferences in the future.”

She added that “there must be decorum at the White House.”

BBC reports that the ruling forces the White House press office to temporarily return Acosta’s “hard pass”, the credential that allows reporters easy access to the White House and other presidential events.

Acosta’s lawyer called the ruling “a great day for the first amendment and journalism.”