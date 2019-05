Judge rules against Trump in financial records case

President Donald Trump, his three children and the Trump Organization lost their bid to block Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp from providing financial records to Democratic lawmakers investigating Trump’s businesses.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in New York said Congress has the legal authority to demand the records, clearing the way for the banks to comply with subpoenas issued to them by two U.S. House of Representatives committees last month.

Trump’s lawyers are expected to appeal the decision.

Deutsche Bank said it would abide by the court’s decision, while Capital One did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

Reuters reports that Ramos said that the committees had the power to issue the subpoenas under Congress’ “broad” power to conduct investigations to further legislation. Ramos also rejected Trump’s argument that they were barred by a federal financial privacy law, the Right to Financial Privacy Act, saying the law does not apply to congressional investigations.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank said in an emailed statement: “We remain committed to providing appropriate information to all authorized investigations and will abide by a court order regarding such investigations.”