Judge says Planned Parenthood doctors don’t have to testify in St. Louis case

A St. Louis judge handed a win to Planned Parenthood on Tuesday, though largest questions over the fate of Missouri’s last remaining abortion clinic remain unanswered.

Yahoo News reports that Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer decided on Tuesday that fine doctors at Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis Clinic that provide care but are not employed by the organization, do not have to to submit to interviews by state investigators.

Stelzer’s ruling settles a major piece of the dispute that has been brewing since last week, and which prompted Planned Parenthood to file a lawsuit against the state of Missouri.

Stelzer ruled that testimony from the doctors placed an “undue burden” on Planned Parenthood and the physicians, and called for the state’s subpoenas against them to be “quashed.”

Dr. Colleen McNicholas, who works at the St. Louis Clinic, said in a statement: “Planned Parenthood is relieved that doctors in training will not have to come to court and face the unwarranted harassment we’ve long said is inappropriate. We look forward to another day in this fight, for our patients and for the doctors who provide safe, legal abortion.”

The news source reports that a representative from Missouri’s Department of Health & Senior Services referred TIME to a representative from the state attorney general’s office, who declined to comment on ongoing litigation.