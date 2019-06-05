Judge says Planned Parenthood doctors don’t have to testify in St. Louis case

A St. Louis judge handed a win to Planned Parenthood on Tuesday, though largest questions over the fate of Missouri’s last remaining abortion clinic remain unanswered.
Yahoo News reports that Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer decided on Tuesday that fine doctors at Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis Clinic that provide care but are not employed by the organization, do not have to to submit to interviews by state investigators.
Stelzer’s ruling settles a major piece of the dispute that has been brewing since last week, and which prompted Planned Parenthood to file a lawsuit against the state of Missouri.
Stelzer ruled that testimony from the doctors placed an “undue burden” on Planned Parenthood and the physicians, and called for the state’s subpoenas against them to be “quashed.”
Dr. Colleen McNicholas, who works at the St. Louis Clinic, said in a statement: “Planned Parenthood is relieved that doctors in training will not have to come to court and face the unwarranted harassment we’ve long said is inappropriate. We look forward to another day in this fight, for our patients and for the doctors who provide safe, legal abortion.”
The news source reports that a representative from Missouri’s Department of Health & Senior Services referred TIME to a representative from the state attorney general’s office, who declined to comment on ongoing litigation.
Juez dice que médicos de Planned Parenthood no tienen que declarar en caso St. Louis
Un juez de St. Louis entregó una victoria a Planned Parenthood el martes, aunque las preguntas más importantes sobre el destino de la última clínica de aborto restante de Missouri siguen sin respuesta.
Yahoo News informa que el Juez de Circuito Michael Stelzer decidió el martes que los excelentes médicos de la Clínica St. Louis de Planned Parenthood que brindan atención pero que no están empleados por la organización, no tienen que presentarse a las entrevistas de los investigadores estatales.
El fallo de Stelzer resuelve una parte importante de la disputa que se viene gestando desde la semana pasada y que llevó a Planned Parenthood a presentar una demanda contra el estado de Missouri.
Stelzer dictaminó que el testimonio de los médicos colocó una “carga indebida” en Planned Parenthood y los médicos, y pidió que las citaciones del estado en su contra se “anulen”.
La Dra. Colleen McNicholas, quien trabaja en la Clínica St. Louis, dijo en un comunicado: “Planned Parenthood se siente aliviado de que los médicos en entrenamiento no tengan que acudir a los tribunales y enfrentar el acoso injustificado que desde hace tiempo decimos que es inapropiado. Esperamos otro día en esta lucha, para nuestros pacientes y para los médicos que brindan servicios de aborto legal y seguro “.
La fuente de noticias informa que un representante del Departamento de Salud y Servicios para Personas Mayores de Missouri refirió a TIME a un representante de la oficina del fiscal general del estado, quien se negó a comentar sobre los litigios en curso.