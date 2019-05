Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in jail in Great Britain

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a British court on Wednesday for skipping bail when he took refuge in Ecuador’s London embassy for seven years until police dragged him out last month.

Reuters reports that Assange had stayed in the embassy since June 2012 to avoid an extradition order to Sweden over an allegation of rape, which he denies.

Assange’s lawyer said seeking shelter in the Ecuadorean embassy was an act of desperation to avoid being passed to the United States to face action over the lease of thousands of secret American diplomatic cables.

After Assange’s sentence was announced, supporters in the court stood up to cheer before raising their arms and chanting “shame on you” to the judge.

Hours after British police removed Assange from the Ecuadorean police on April 11, American prosecutors said they had charged Assange with conspiracy in trying to access a classified U.S. government computer. He was convicted on the charge of jumping bail the same day.