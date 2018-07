Justice Department indicts 12 Russian Intelligence Officers over 2016 presidential Election Hacking

The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign. The announcements comes as part of the Special Counsel’s investigation into Russian intervention in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Roseinstein said in a statement: “The Internet allows foreign adversaries to attack America in new and unexpected ways. Together with our law enforcement partners, the Department of Justice is resolute in its commitment to locate, identify and seek to bring to justice anyone who interfere with American elections.”

The indictment targets 12 Russian intelligence officers, all members of the GRU –Russia’s intelligence service–, for sustaining efforts to hack networks of volunteers and employees of Clinton’s campaign, including her campaign chairman. Russian spies, through “spearphishing” techniques, were able to steal emails and documents, monitor computer activity of dozens of employees and maintain an open access to their networks.

The indictment announced Friday afternoon is even more pressing given Donald Trump’s upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. They are scheduled to meet on Monday July 16.

Former Gov. Chris Christie, an ex Trump advisor, told ABC News that Mueller wanted to make it hard for Trump to not address this issue when he meets with Putin.

“The unmistakable conclusion is that Bob Mueller wanted to show that this is not a debatable point,” Christie said. “There is no debate that the Russians meddled in the election.”

In the past, Trump has dodged questions about confronting Putin over Russian interference in the 2016 campaign. The Russian president has continuously denied accusations. Trump told reporters during the recent NATO summit: “All I can do is say, ‘Did you? And, ‘Don’t do it again.”

It’s been a little over a year since Mueller was appointed special counsel by deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein after Trump fired former FBI director James Comey, but the issue of Russian interference in the 2016 election seems more alive than ever.

On Thursday, Peter Strzok, an FBI agent removed from the Special Counsel’s team over anti-Trump text messages, was questioned by Congress. Republican lawmakers see Strzok’s behavior as proof that there is a deep-state conspiracy against Donald Trump and want to use his case as a means to discredit Mueller’s investigation.

The president and his followers have continuously called the Russia probe a “witch hunt.” Nonetheless, Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors have filed nine indictments covering twenty individuals and three businesses, earned five guilty pleas, have two criminal cases headed to trial and sent former Trump campaign manager, Paul Manafort, to prison while he awaits trial.