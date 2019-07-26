Justice Department resumes use of death penalty

The Justice Department reinstated on Thursday a policy allowing the federal government’s use of capital punishment. It immediately scheduled the executions for five death row federal inmates.
Attorney General William Barr said in a statement: “Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people’s representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the President.”
Barr added: “The Justice Department upholds the rule of law – and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system.”
Reuters reports that the last federal execution took place in 2003. Protracted litigation over the drugs used in executions prevented the government from continuing the practice.
President Donald Trump himself has called for increasing the use of the death penalty for drug traffickers and mass shooters, and the department laid the groundwork to carry out the president’s request.
Democrats in Congress criticized the move. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein said Thursday’s announcement was wrong. She said in a statement: “The federal government should be leading the effort to end this brutal and often cruel punishment, not for advocating for its return. It’s time we evolve and put this terrible practice behind us.”
Public support for the death penalty in the United States has declines since the 1990s, and all European Nations have abolished it.
Departamento de Justicia reanuda uso de pena de muerte
El Departamento de Justicia restableció el jueves una política que permite el uso de la pena capital por parte del gobierno federal. Inmediatamente programó las ejecuciones para cinco presos federales condenados a muerte.
El Procurador General William Barr dijo en un comunicado: “El Congreso autorizó expresamente la pena de muerte a través de la legislación adoptada por los representantes del pueblo en ambas cámaras del Congreso y firmada por el Presidente”.
Barr agregó: “El Departamento de Justicia respeta el estado de derecho, y les debemos a las víctimas y sus familias llevar adelante la sentencia impuesta por nuestro sistema de justicia”.
Reuters informa que la última ejecución federal tuvo lugar en 2003. Litigios prolongados sobre las drogas utilizadas en las ejecuciones impidieron que el gobierno continuara con la práctica.
El propio presidente Donald Trump ha pedido que se incremente el uso de la pena de muerte para los narcotraficantes y los tiradores masivos, y el departamento sentó las bases para llevar a cabo la solicitud del presidente.
Los demócratas en el Congreso criticaron la medida. La demócrata del ranking del Comité Judicial del Senado, Dianne Feinstein, dijo que el anuncio del jueves fue incorrecto. Ella dijo en un comunicado: “El gobierno federal debería liderar el esfuerzo para poner fin a este castigo brutal y a menudo cruel, no por abogar por su regreso. Es hora de que evolucionemos y dejemos atrás esta terrible práctica “.
El apoyo público a la pena de muerte en los Estados Unidos ha disminuido desde la década de 1990, y todas las naciones europeas lo han abolido.