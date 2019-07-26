Justice Department resumes use of death penalty

The Justice Department reinstated on Thursday a policy allowing the federal government’s use of capital punishment. It immediately scheduled the executions for five death row federal inmates.

Attorney General William Barr said in a statement: “Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people’s representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the President.”

Barr added: “The Justice Department upholds the rule of law – and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system.”

Reuters reports that the last federal execution took place in 2003. Protracted litigation over the drugs used in executions prevented the government from continuing the practice.

President Donald Trump himself has called for increasing the use of the death penalty for drug traffickers and mass shooters, and the department laid the groundwork to carry out the president’s request.

Democrats in Congress criticized the move. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein said Thursday’s announcement was wrong. She said in a statement: “The federal government should be leading the effort to end this brutal and often cruel punishment, not for advocating for its return. It’s time we evolve and put this terrible practice behind us.”

Public support for the death penalty in the United States has declines since the 1990s, and all European Nations have abolished it.