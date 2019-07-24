Justice Department tells Mueller to limit congressional testimony

The Justice Department told former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Monday that he should limit his testimony before Congress this week to discussing his public report on the Russia investigation.
Associate Deputy Attorney General Bradley Weinsheimer told Mueller in a letter that his testimony set for Wednesday “must remain within the boundaries of your public report because matters within the scope of your investigation were covered by executive privilege.”
Reuters reports that the letter said “these privileges would include discussion about investigative steps or decisions made during your investigation not otherwise described in the public version of your report.”
Jim Popkin, a spokesman for Mueller said no one at the Justice Department, Congress or the White House would review Mueller’s statement before he delivers it on Wednesday.
Departamento de Justicia le dice a Mueller que limite testimonio ante Congreso
El Departamento de Justicia le dijo al ex abogado especial Robert Mueller el lunes que debería limitar su testimonio ante el Congreso esta semana para discutir su informe público sobre la investigación de Rusia.
El Vice Fiscal Adjunto, Bradley Weinsheimer, le dijo a Mueller en una carta que su testimonio establecido para el miércoles “debe permanecer dentro de los límites de su informe público porque los asuntos dentro del alcance de su investigación estaban cubiertos por el privilegio ejecutivo”.
Reuters informa que la carta dice que “estos privilegios incluirían una discusión sobre los pasos de investigación o las decisiones tomadas durante su investigación que no se describen en la versión pública de su informe”.
Jim Popkin, un portavoz de Mueller, dijo que nadie en el Departamento de Justicia, el Congreso o la Casa Blanca revisaría la declaración de Mueller antes de entregarla el miércoles.