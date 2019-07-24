Justice Department tells Mueller to limit congressional testimony

The Justice Department told former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Monday that he should limit his testimony before Congress this week to discussing his public report on the Russia investigation.

Associate Deputy Attorney General Bradley Weinsheimer told Mueller in a letter that his testimony set for Wednesday “must remain within the boundaries of your public report because matters within the scope of your investigation were covered by executive privilege.”

Reuters reports that the letter said “these privileges would include discussion about investigative steps or decisions made during your investigation not otherwise described in the public version of your report.”

Jim Popkin, a spokesman for Mueller said no one at the Justice Department, Congress or the White House would review Mueller’s statement before he delivers it on Wednesday.