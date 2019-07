Justin Amash, Trump critic, quits Republican Party

Representative Justin Amash, the first Republican in Congress to say President Donald Trump committed an impeachable offense, quit the Republican Party on Thursday.

The congressman from Michigan who was the target of criticism by fellow Republicans after his declaration regarding the president, has become disenchanted with a political system that is “trapped in a partisan death spiral”, Reuters reports.

In a Washington Post opinion piece published on Independence Day, Amash wrote: “The two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions… Instead of acting as an independent branch of government and serving as a check on the executive branch, congressional leaders of both parties expect the House and Senate to act in obedience or opposition to the president and their colleagues on a partisan basis.”

The 39-year-old Amash, a member of congress since 2011, spoke out regarding the Mueller report, drawing the president’s fury. Amash said in May that the report said Trump had obstructed justice, bucking his party and joining Democrats in seeking impeachment for the president. Amash said: “President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct.”

Soon after Amash’s remarks, Jim Lower, a Michigan state legislator who described himself as “pro-Trump”, said he would challenge Amash in the 2020 congressional race in Michigan.

Trump weighed in on Amash’s quitting the party, via Twitter: “Great news for the Republican Party as one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress is ‘quitting’ the Party.”

Amash said he would consider running as a libertarian against Trump in 2020, but didn’t mention that on his announcement on Thursday.