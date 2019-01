Kamala Harris enters 2020 presidential race

The Democratic California senator Kamala Harris has officially launched her presidential campaign for 2020, being the latest Democrat in announcing her intention to take on president Donald Trump in a field of a new generation of women and minority candidates.

Harris, who is also California’s former attorney general, launched her campaign for the White House on Monday, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America.

“Let’s do this, together. Let’s claim our future. For ourselves, for our children, and for our country,” said 54-year-old Harris in a campaign video that was released to coincide with her appearance on the morning television show.

The Guardian reports that the first-term senator portrayed herself as a fighter for justice, decency and equality in the video. “They’re the values we as Americans cherish, and they’re all on the line now,” Harris says. “The future of our country depends on you and millions of others lifting our voices to fight for our American values.”

Harris will formally launch her campaign on Sunday at a rally in Oakland, California, where she was born and began her career as a prosecutor in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

Harris now joins fellow Democrats Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Tulsi Gabbard and Julián Castro as the potential nominees to take on Trump on the 2020 elections.