Kamala Harris proposes equal pay measure to fight gender gap

Senator Kamala Harris, a Democrat looking to secure her party’s presidential nomination, proposed on Monday a measure to close gender pay gap by requiring companies to disclose pay data and secure an “equal pay certification” or face a fine.

Reuters reports that Harris’ proposal shifts the burden from employees who must prove pay discrimination by employers, to corporations, which would have to show they eliminated pay disparities between men and women doing work of equal value.

Women continue to consistently earn more than men for doing the same job. In 2017, full-time, year-round working women earned 80% of what male counterparts earned, according to the Census Bureau. Minority women earned even less.

Harris said at a college rally in Los Angeles on Sunday that the pay gap “has got to end” to a cheering audience.

Harris said her plan would incentivize corporations to close the pay gap because “there will be penalties if they don’t”.

Under Harris’ proposal, companies who didn’t comply with the criteria would be fined 1% of their profits for every 1% wage gap found after adjusting for variables such as experience and performance.

Harris’ campaign said it estimated the plan would generate $180 billion over a decade, with revenue falling as companies adopt the policy. Those fines would go to covering the cost of universal paid family and medical leave policies, which Harris supports.

Harris’ measure would have to be approved by Congress.