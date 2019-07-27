Kamala Harris would spend $60 billion on historically black colleges

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris announced a plan on Friday to invest $60 billion in historically black colleges and universities if elected, in the latest effort by the Senator from California to reach out to black voters.

Reuters reports that she also released a plan to spend $12 billion on entrepreneurship programs aimed at the black community, her campaign said.

Harris is currently in third or fourth place, depending on the poll, in the crowded field of Democratic members vying for their party’s nomination to take on Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, has consistently polled behind Biden, the frontrunner, among black voters.

At the first Democratic nominating debate, Harris attacked Biden over issues of race, and was rewarded with a bump in the polls.

Harris released her plan during a speech before the National Urban League conference in Indianapolis.