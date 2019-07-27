Kamala Harris would spend $60 billion on historically black colleges

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris announced a plan on Friday to invest $60 billion in historically black colleges and universities if elected, in the latest effort by the Senator from California to reach out to black voters.
Reuters reports that she also released a plan to spend $12 billion on entrepreneurship programs aimed at the black community, her campaign said.
Harris is currently in third or fourth place, depending on the poll, in the crowded field of Democratic members vying for their party’s nomination to take on Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, has consistently polled behind Biden, the frontrunner, among black voters.
At the first Democratic nominating debate, Harris attacked Biden over issues of race, and was rewarded with a bump in the polls.
Harris released her plan during a speech before the National Urban League conference in Indianapolis.
Kamala Harris gastaría $60 mil millones en universidades históricamente afroamericanas
La candidata presidencial demócrata, Kamala Harris, anunció el viernes un plan para invertir $ 60 mil millones en colegios y universidades históricamente afroamericanos si es elegido, en el último esfuerzo realizado por el senador de California para llegar a los votantes negros.
Reuters informa que Harris también lanzó un plan para gastar $ 12 mil millones en programas de emprendimiento dirigidos a la comunidad afroamericana, dijo su campaña.
Harris se encuentra actualmente en el tercer o cuarto lugar, según la encuesta, en el campo lleno de miembros demócratas que compiten por la nominación de su partido para enfrentar a Donald Trump en las elecciones presidenciales de 2020. Harris, hija de inmigrantes de Jamaica e India, ha encuestado constantemente a Biden, el favorito, entre los votantes afroamericanos.
En el primer debate sobre la nominación demócrata, Harris atacó a Biden por cuestiones de raza y fue recompensada con un alza en las encuestas.
Harris lanzó su plan durante un discurso ante la conferencia de la National Urban League en Indianápolis.