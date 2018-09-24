Kavanaugh says he won’t be “intimidated” after second woman accuses him of sexual misconduct

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said on Monday he would not withdraw his nomination after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct decades ago. Republican support for Kavanaugh also showed no sign of relenting in their push for his Senate confirmation.

Kavanaugh said, “I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process.” The president reiterated his support for the judge, calling Kavanaugh “an outstanding person”, as he arrived in New York to attend the U.N. General assembly. Trump called the allegations politically motivated.

Reuters reports that in his letter on Monday, Kavanaugh said of the allegations against him: “These are smears, pure and simple.”

“The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last minute character assassination will not succeed,” Kavanaugh wrote.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Senate office buildings in Washington. About 200 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court building, chanting, “I believe Christine Ford.”

However, for Trump and Republican lawmakers, the accusations appear to be politically motivated.

The president said, “For people to come out of the woodwork from 36 years ago, and 30 years ago and never mention it – all of a sudden it happens. In my opinion, it’s totally political.”