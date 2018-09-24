Kavanaugh says he won’t be “intimidated” after second woman accuses him of sexual misconduct

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said on Monday he would not withdraw his nomination after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct decades ago. Republican support for Kavanaugh also showed no sign of relenting in their push for his Senate confirmation.
Kavanaugh said, “I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process.” The president reiterated his support for the judge, calling Kavanaugh “an outstanding person”, as he arrived in New York to attend the U.N. General assembly. Trump called the allegations politically motivated.
Reuters reports that in his letter on Monday, Kavanaugh said of the allegations against him: “These are smears, pure and simple.”
“The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last minute character assassination will not succeed,” Kavanaugh wrote.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Senate office buildings in Washington. About 200 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court building, chanting, “I believe Christine Ford.”
However, for Trump and Republican lawmakers, the accusations appear to be politically motivated.
The president said, “For people to come out of the woodwork from 36 years ago, and 30 years ago and never mention it – all of a sudden it happens. In my opinion, it’s totally political.”
Kavanaugh dice que no será “intimidado” después de que segunda mujer lo acusa de conducta sexual inapropiada
El candidato a la Corte Suprema de EE. UU., Brett Kavanaugh, dijo el lunes que no retiraría su nominación luego de que una segunda mujer lo acusó de conducta sexual indebida décadas atrás. El apoyo republicano a Kavanaugh tampoco mostró signos de ceder en su intento de obtener la confirmación del Senado.
Kavanaugh dijo: “No me intimidarán para que me retire de este proceso”. El presidente reiteró su apoyo al juez y calificó a Kavanaugh como “una persona sobresaliente” cuando llegó a Nueva York para asistir a la Asamblea General de la ONU. Trump dijo que las acusaciones tenían una motivación política.
Reuters informa que en su carta del lunes, Kavanaugh dijo de las acusaciones en su contra: “Estas son calumnias, pura y llanamente”.
“El esfuerzo coordinado para destruir mi buen nombre no me echará. Las viles amenazas de violencia contra mi familia no me echarán. Este asesinato de carácter de último minuto no tendrá éxito”, escribió Kavanaugh.
Manifestantes se reunieron frente a los edificios de oficinas del Senado en Washington. Cerca de 200 personas se reunieron frente al edificio de la Corte Suprema, gritando: “Yo le creo a Christine Ford”.
Sin embargo, para Trump y los legisladores republicanos, las acusaciones parecen estar motivadas políticamente.
El presidente dijo: “Para que la gente salga de la nada con algo de hace 36 años, y hace 30 años y nunca antes lo haya mencionado, en mi opinión, es totalmente político”.