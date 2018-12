Kendrick Lamar and Drake lead the way in Grammy nominations

The nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards were announced Friday by singer Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara and Shawn Mendes.

Monáe’s own “Dirty Computer” was nominated for album of the year, prompting the singer to become emotional. She said she was moved because the project is “about community,” especially the LGBT community, of which she is a part.

“I hope they feel seen,” Monáe said. “I hope they feel loved and I hope they feel celebrated.”

CNN reports that rap artists Kendrick Lamar and Drake received the most nominations with eight and seven, respectively. Singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile received six nominations.

Singer/musician H.E.R., who notoriously wears sunglasses and guards her privacy to keep the focus on her music, scored nods for best R&B album, album of the year and best new artist.

Female artists dominated top categories this year. The Grammys expanded the major categories of album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist from five nominees to eight.

The Grammy awards ceremony is scheduled for February 10.