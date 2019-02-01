KMOV optimistic about Super Bowl rating in St. Louis

For St. Louis locals, the LIII Super Bowl has been full of angst as the two most despised NFL teams locally are set to play.
The New England Patriots famously pulled the second-biggest upset in Super Bowl history, beating the Rams 20-17 after being down by 14 points in the 2001 season. Later, reports surfaced that the Patriots inappropriately taped the Rams’ walk-through practice ahead of the game, stoking ire from St. Louis locals towards the New England team.
Then, three seasons ago, St. Louisans found a new arch villain in the form of Rams owner Stan Kroenke, when he decided to move the team back to Los Angeles.
Now that the two teams are set to go head to head next Sunday, local and national media reports have questioned how much of a following this year’s game will have in St. Louis.
But as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, KMOV station general manager Mike Murphy thinks the number will be good.
“The Super Bowl is the Super Bowl, people who like football are going to watch,” he said. “The issues that happened a long time ago were with Stan Kroenke, not the players or team or coaches. They had a great season.”
Murphy said a Kansas City-Rams matchup would still have been more exciting for St. Louis.
“It would be kind of ironic, the team that’s trying to make inroads into St. Louis and the team that left,” he said. “I think it would have done very well.”
KMOV optimista sobre niveles de audiencia para Super Bowl en St. Louis
Para los residentes de St. Louis, el Super Bowl LIII ha estado lleno de angustia ya que los dos equipos más despreciados de la NFL están listos para jugar.
Los New England Patriots lograron la segunda sorpresa más grande en la historia del Super Bowl, derrotando a los Rams 20-17 luego de ir perdiendo por 14 puntos en la temporada 2001. Más tarde, surgieron informes de que los Patriots grabaron inapropiadamente la práctica de los Rams antes del juego, avivando la ira de los locales de St. Louis hacia el equipo de Nueva Inglaterra.
Luego, hace tres temporadas, St. Louisans encontró un nuevo villano de arco en la forma del dueño de los Rams, Stan Kroenke, cuando decidió trasladar al equipo a Los Ángeles.
Ahora que los dos equipos están listos para enfrentarse el próximo domingo, los informes de los medios locales y nacionales han cuestionado la cantidad de seguidores que tendrá el juego de este año en St. Louis.
Pero como informa St. Louis Post-Dispatch, el gerente general de la estación KMOV, Mike Murphy, cree que el número será bueno.
“El Super Bowl es el Super Bowl, la gente que le gusta el fútbol va a ver”, dijo. “Los problemas que sucedieron hace mucho tiempo fueron con Stan Kroenke, no con los jugadores, ni con el equipo o los entrenadores. Tuvieron una gran temporada “.
Murphy dijo que un enfrentamiento entre Kansas City y Rams todavía habría sido más emocionante para St. Louis.
“Sería un poco irónico, el equipo que está tratando de hacer incursiones en St. Louis y el equipo que se fue”, dijo. “Creo que habría tenido altos niveles de audiencia”.