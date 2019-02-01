KMOV optimistic about Super Bowl rating in St. Louis

For St. Louis locals, the LIII Super Bowl has been full of angst as the two most despised NFL teams locally are set to play.

The New England Patriots famously pulled the second-biggest upset in Super Bowl history, beating the Rams 20-17 after being down by 14 points in the 2001 season. Later, reports surfaced that the Patriots inappropriately taped the Rams’ walk-through practice ahead of the game, stoking ire from St. Louis locals towards the New England team.

Then, three seasons ago, St. Louisans found a new arch villain in the form of Rams owner Stan Kroenke, when he decided to move the team back to Los Angeles.

Now that the two teams are set to go head to head next Sunday, local and national media reports have questioned how much of a following this year’s game will have in St. Louis.

But as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, KMOV station general manager Mike Murphy thinks the number will be good.

“The Super Bowl is the Super Bowl, people who like football are going to watch,” he said. “The issues that happened a long time ago were with Stan Kroenke, not the players or team or coaches. They had a great season.”

Murphy said a Kansas City-Rams matchup would still have been more exciting for St. Louis.

“It would be kind of ironic, the team that’s trying to make inroads into St. Louis and the team that left,” he said. “I think it would have done very well.”