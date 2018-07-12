KTVI meteorologist Dave Murray will retire in September

After more than 35 years on St. Louis television, Dave Murray, chief meteorologist for KTVI, will retire in September.

64-year-old Murray announced his retirement on the station’s 5 p.m. newscast on Tuesday. He said he plans to spend more time with his family.

“I’m not tired, but I am turning 65 this November and would like to discover what it’s like to puddle and have free time with my wife,” Murray said via a statement. “We have had no regular weekday evenings together for 37 years of marriage.”

Murray started predicting the weather on KSD (now KSDK) in 1976, when he was 22. In 1983, he took over as the forecaster on “Good Morning America” but returned to St. Louis in 1989 to begin his 29-year stint as chief meteorologist at KTVI.

Murray will be replaced by Glenn Zimmerman. KTVI general manager Spencer Koch said “Dave has been the legendary leader of an exceptional weather team. We have been blessed with a powerful weather team, a team that was developed by Dave Murray.”