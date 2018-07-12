KTVI meteorologist Dave Murray will retire in September

After more than 35 years on St. Louis television, Dave Murray, chief meteorologist for KTVI, will retire in September.
64-year-old Murray announced his retirement on the station’s 5 p.m. newscast on Tuesday. He said he plans to spend more time with his family.
“I’m not tired, but I am turning 65 this November and would like to discover what it’s like to puddle and have free time with my wife,” Murray said via a statement. “We have had no regular weekday evenings together for 37 years of marriage.”
Murray started predicting the weather on KSD (now KSDK) in 1976, when he was 22. In 1983, he took over as the forecaster on “Good Morning America” but returned to St. Louis in 1989 to begin his 29-year stint as chief meteorologist at KTVI.
Murray will be replaced by Glenn Zimmerman. KTVI general manager Spencer Koch said “Dave has been the legendary leader of an exceptional weather team. We have been blessed with a powerful weather team, a team that was developed by Dave Murray.”
Meteorólogo de KTVI, Dave Murray, se retirará en septiembre
Después de más de 35 años en la televisión de St. Louis, Dave Murray, meteorólogo jefe de KTVI, se retirará en septiembre.
Murray, de 64 años, anunció su retiro en el noticiero de las 5 p.m. el día martes. Dijo que planea pasar más tiempo con su familia.
“No estoy cansado, pero cumpliré 65 años en noviembre y me gustaría descubrir cómo es charlar y tener tiempo libre con mi esposa”, dijo Murray a través de un comunicado. “No tuvimos noches regulares entre semana durante 37 años de matrimonio”.
Murray comenzó a predecir el clima en KSD (ahora KSDK) en 1976, cuando tenía 22. En 1983, asumió el cargo de pronosticador de “Good Morning America”, pero regresó a St. Louis en 1989 para comenzar su período de 29 años como meteorólogo jefe en KTVI.
Murray será reemplazado por Glenn Zimmerman. El gerente general de KTVI, Spencer Koch, dijo que “Dave ha sido el líder legendario de un equipo meteorológico excepcional. Hemos sido bendecidos con un poderoso equipo meteorológico, un equipo que fue desarrollado por Dave Murray”.