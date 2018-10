Kushner tells Saudi crown prince that “the world is watching” on Khashoggi killing

White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Monday that he had urged Saudi Arabia’s crown prince to be transparent about the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, and told him “the world is watching” Riyadh’s account of the journalist’s disappearance.

Kashoggi was a prominent critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a Washington Post columnist. He disappeared three weeks ago after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage.

Reuters reports that Saudi Arabia had initially denied knowing the fate of the journalist, before saying he was killed in a fight in the consulate, a statement that has been received with skepticism by several Western governments.

On Monday, Kushner said he had told the crown prince: “Just to be transparent, to be fully transparent. The world is watching. This is a very, very serious accusation and a very serious situation.”

When CNN asked Kushner how the prince had responded, the White House adviser said: “We’ll see.”

Khashoggi went missing on October 2, when he entered the consulate in Istanbul. After weeks of denials, Saudi officials said the journalist was killed in a “fist fight.” Turkish officials close to the situation said Khashoggi had been tortured and killed inside the embassy.