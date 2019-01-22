LA Rams will face New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII

The Los Angeles Rams will face the New England Patriots in Atlanta, in Super Bowl LIII after both teams had to overcome difficult opponents in two championship games that went to overtime for the first time in NFL history.

The Rams came from behind to down New Orleans 26-23 while the Patriots beat the Chiefs 37-31.

The two teams will meet in Atlanta to win American football’s greatest prize on Sunday, February 3.

The Patriots, the most-winning team of the last decade, will attempt to win again the Lombardi prize. Tom Brady, by many considered the greatest quarterback of all time, will attempt to win his 6th Super Bowl in what will be his 9th appearance in the final in 18 years.

Meanwhile, the Rams will try to cap off a satisfactory season with 33-year-old manager Sean McVay taking on the most-revered manager of the NFL, Bill Belichick.

The Patriots have, in fact, beaten the Rams before. In 2002, when they won their first-ever Super Bowl. The Rams have won the league once before, in 200, when they were still in St. Louis.