LA Rams will face New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII

The Los Angeles Rams will face the New England Patriots in Atlanta, in Super Bowl LIII after both teams had to overcome difficult opponents in two championship games that went to overtime for the first time in NFL history.
The Rams came from behind to down New Orleans 26-23 while the Patriots beat the Chiefs 37-31.
The two teams will meet in Atlanta to win American football’s greatest prize on Sunday, February 3.
The Patriots, the most-winning team of the last decade, will attempt to win again the Lombardi prize. Tom Brady, by many considered the greatest quarterback of all time, will attempt to win his 6th Super Bowl in what will be his 9th appearance in the final in 18 years.
Meanwhile, the Rams will try to cap off a satisfactory season with 33-year-old manager Sean McVay taking on the most-revered manager of the NFL, Bill Belichick.
The Patriots have, in fact, beaten the Rams before. In 2002, when they won their first-ever Super Bowl. The Rams have won the league once before, in 200, when they were still in St. Louis.
LA Rams se enfrentará a los New England Patriots en Super Bowl LIII
Los Rams de Los Angeles se enfrentarán a los New England Patriots en Atlanta, en el Super Bowl LIII, luego de que ambos equipos tuvieron que vencer a adversarios difíciles en dos juegos de campeonato que fueron a tiempo extra por primera vez en la historia de la NFL.
Los Rams vinieron de atrás hacia abajo en New Orleans 26-23 mientras que los Patriots vencieron a los Chiefs 37-31.
Los dos equipos se reunirán en Atlanta para ganar el mayor premio del fútbol americano el domingo 3 de febrero.
Los Patriots, el equipo más ganador de la última década, intentarán ganar nuevamente el premio Lombardi. Tom Brady, considerado por muchos como el mejor mariscal de campo de todos los tiempos, intentará ganar su 6º Super Bowl en lo que será su novena aparición en la final en 18 años.
Mientras tanto, los Rams intentarán culminar una temporada satisfactoria con el mánager de 33 años Sean McVay enfrentando al mánager más venerado de la NFL, Bill Belichick.
Los Patriots, de hecho, han derrotado a los Rams antes. En 2002, cuando ganaron su primer Super Bowl. Los Rams han ganado la liga una vez antes, en 200, cuando todavía estaban en St. Louis.