Lake St. Louis man stabs mother, stabs himself

Police officers were called to Grey Pine Court just after 5 am Friday, following a report of a domestic disturbance. According to authorities, a 39-year-old man, who reportedly suffered from mental illness, attacked his mother with a knife and then turned the knife on himself.

Both stabbing victims have been taken to the hospital.

Fox 2 reports that the victim is a 65 year old woman who is in serious, but stable condition. The local news source reports that the suspect is in serious and unstable condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident. The stabbing took place near Lake St. Louis Boulevard. There was heavy police presence in the neighborhood shortly after the incident took place. More details regarding this story are expected to surface as the day develops.