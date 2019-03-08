Lake St. Louis man stabs mother, stabs himself

Police officers were called to Grey Pine Court just after 5 am Friday, following a report of a domestic disturbance. According to authorities, a 39-year-old man, who reportedly suffered from mental illness, attacked his mother with a knife and then turned the knife on himself.
Both stabbing victims have been taken to the hospital.
Fox 2 reports that the victim is a 65 year old woman who is in serious, but stable condition. The local news source reports that the suspect is in serious and unstable condition.
Police continue to investigate the incident. The stabbing took place near Lake St. Louis Boulevard. There was heavy police presence in the neighborhood shortly after the incident took place. More details regarding this story are expected to surface as the day develops.
Hombre de Lake St. Louis apuñala a su madre, se apuñala a sí mismo
Los agentes de policía fueron llamados a Grey Pine Court justo después de las 5 am del viernes, luego de un informe de un incidente doméstico. Según las autoridades, un hombre de 39 años, que presuntamente padecía una enfermedad mental, atacó a su madre con un cuchillo y luego se volvió el cuchillo.
Ambas víctimas de puñaladas fueron llevadas al hospital.
Fox 2 informa que la víctima es una mujer de 65 años que se encuentra en estado grave pero estable. La fuente de noticias local informa que el sospechoso se encuentra en estado grave e inestable.
La policía sigue investigando el incidente. El apuñalamiento tuvo lugar cerca de Lake St. Louis Boulevard. Hubo una fuerte presencia policial en el vecindario poco después del incidente. Se espera que surjan más detalles sobre esta historia a medida que avanza el día.