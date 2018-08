Last known Nazi collaborator living in the US is deported to Germany

President Donald Trump ordered the removal of a man who authorities believe is the last known Nazi collaborator living in the U.S. He was arrested on Monday and deported to Germany.

95-year-old Jakiw Palij was removed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from his Queens, New York, home on Monday.

ABC News reports that Justice Department officials say Palij served as an armed guard at a death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II and later lied to American immigration officials when he entered the U.S. about his role in the war.

The administration released a statement after Palij landed in Germany early Tuesday:

“President Trump commends his Administration’s comprehensive actions, especially ICE’s actions, in removing this war criminal from United States soil. Despite a court ordering his deportation in 2004, past administrations were unsuccessful in removing Pajil. To protect the promise of freedom for Holocaust survivors and their families, President Trump prioritized the removal of Palij. Through extensive negotiations, President Trump and his team secured Palij’s deportation to Germany and advanced the United States’ collaborative efforts with a key European ally.”

Palij gained entry into the U.S. in 1949, and he was granted citizenship in 1957.

In 2003, he was tracked down by federal authorities and exposed. A New York immigration judge revoked his citizenship and ordered him to be deported. However, the process was delayed due to Germany’s reluctance to accept him, since he is not a German citizen.

It’s unclear if Palij will face prosecution in Germany.