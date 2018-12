Lawmaker proposes dissolving St. Louis County police departments

A new bill is proposing the dissolution of small-town police departments in St. Louis County.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, state congressman Justin Hill, a former O’Fallon police officer is pushing a bill that seeks to force any city with a population of 5,000 or less with an area of less than two square miles to disband their police department and contract for law enforcement services with either the county police department or a larger neighboring city.

However, it’s unclear if the bill will gain enough support as the Missouri Police Chief Association has not yet made a statement on the matter.