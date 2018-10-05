Lawsuit alleges that LaCroix drink contains cockroach insecticide

A new lawsuit claims that LaCroix sparkling water falsely claims it is “100% natural.”

The lawsuit, filed against LaCroix’s parent company, alleges that the popular drink contains cockroach insecticide and other artificial ingredients, contrary to their advertising, hailing the drink as “all natural.”

Fox Kansas City reports that the lawsuit, filed on behalf of Lenora Rice, claimed testing revealed that LaCroix contains a number of artificial ingredients, including linalool. It also stated that the parent company, National Beverage, was aware of the synthetic chemicals and was “intentionally misleading customers.”

The company denied the allegations, saying that the lawsuit was filed “without basis in fact or law regarding the natural composition of its LaCroix sparkling waters.”

According to CBS Philadelphia, the lawsuit states:

“The plaintiff Rice, desiring a healthy, natural beverage, was led to purchase LaCroix sparkling water because of the claims made on its packaging, advertising and web site to be “innocent,” “naturally essence,” “all natural,” and “always 100% natural.” However, LaCroix in fact contains ingredients that have been identified by the Food and Drug Administration as synthetic. These chemicals include limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors; linalool propionate, which is used to treat cancer; and linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide.”