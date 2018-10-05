Lawsuit alleges that LaCroix drink contains cockroach insecticide

A new lawsuit claims that LaCroix sparkling water falsely claims it is “100% natural.”
The lawsuit, filed against LaCroix’s parent company, alleges that the popular drink contains cockroach insecticide and other artificial ingredients, contrary to their advertising, hailing the drink as “all natural.”
Fox Kansas City reports that the lawsuit, filed on behalf of Lenora Rice, claimed testing revealed that LaCroix contains a number of artificial ingredients, including linalool. It also stated that the parent company, National Beverage, was aware of the synthetic chemicals and was “intentionally misleading customers.”
The company denied the allegations, saying that the lawsuit was filed “without basis in fact or law regarding the natural composition of its LaCroix sparkling waters.”
According to CBS Philadelphia, the lawsuit states:
“The plaintiff Rice, desiring a healthy, natural beverage, was led to purchase LaCroix sparkling water because of the claims made on its packaging, advertising and web site to be “innocent,” “naturally essence,” “all natural,” and “always 100% natural.” However, LaCroix in fact contains ingredients that have been identified by the Food and Drug Administration as synthetic. These chemicals include limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors; linalool propionate, which is used to treat cancer; and linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide.”
Demanda alega que bebida LaCroix contiene insecticida para cucarachas
Una nueva demanda afirma que el agua con gas LaCroix afirma falsamente que es “100% natural”.
La demanda, presentada contra la empresa matriz de LaCroix, alega que la popular bebida contiene insecticida para cucarachas y otros ingredientes artificiales, en contra de su publicidad, que anuncia a la bebida como “totalmente natural”.
Fox Kansas City informa que la demanda, presentada en nombre de Lenora Rice, afirmó que las pruebas revelaron que LaCroix contiene varios ingredientes artificiales, incluido linalool. También declaró que la empresa matriz, National Beverage, estaba al tanto de los productos químicos sintéticos y estaba “intencionalmente engañando a los clientes”.
La compañía negó las acusaciones y dijo que la demanda se presentó “sin fundamento de hecho ni de ley con respecto a la composición natural de sus aguas espumosas de LaCroix”.
Según CBS Filadelfia, la demanda establece:
“La acusadora Rice, que deseaba una bebida saludable y natural, fue llevada a comprar agua con gas LaCroix debido a las afirmaciones hechas en su empaque, publicidad y sitio web sobre ser ” inocente “,” naturalmente esenciada”,” toda natural “y” siempre 100% natural”. Sin embargo, LaCroix de hecho contiene ingredientes que han sido identificados por la Food and Drug Administration como sintéticos. Estos productos químicos incluyen el limoneno, que puede causar toxicidad renal y tumores; propionato linalool, que se utiliza para tratar el cáncer; y linalool, que se usa en insecticidas de cucarachas”.