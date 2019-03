Lawyer Michael Avenatti arrested in Nike extortion scam

Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against Donald Trump and a frequent critic of the president, was charged on Monday with trying to extort more than $20 million from sneakers company Nike.

Reuters reports that federal prosecutors also charged Avenatti with embezzling an unnamed client’s money to help pay expenses for his coffee company, and using phony tax returns to secure millions of dollars in bank loans.

The U.S. attorney’s office in New York is prosecuting the nike case, while U.S. attorney’s office in los Angeles is prosecuting the embezzlement case.

Avenatti was arrested in new York on Monday and was scheduled to appear in court.

The U.S. attorney for Los Angeles, Nick Hanna, accused Avenatti of “lawless conduct and greed” during a news conference detailing the charges.

Avenatti gained notoriety for representing Daniels, the porn star who accused Trump of buying her silence of an alleged affair. The president has denied having an affair with Daniels.

Avenatti was also considering a 2020 presidential run.