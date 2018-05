“Legitimate candle” supporting Mexican candidate starts selling in Tabasco

Nicolás Medrano, a business owner from Villahermosa, in the southern state of Tabasco, has put on sale the “legitimate candle” supporting candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the upcoming presidential elections in Mexico.

The candle shows the leftist candidate, accompanied by the legend: “AMLO El Suspiro de México (AMLO The Sigh of Mexico)” and comes in two sizes; the large one at 150 pesos and the small one at 40.

Medrano says that he came up with the idea in 2012, but that sales were not as good as they have been now. Six years ago he could only sell 20 pieces, while now only in 15 days he has already sold eight boxes.

“There’s still a month before the election and I hope the candles continue to sell as well as they have, and I also hope that he (López Obrador) is really the hope for Mexico, for both new and old generations,”said Medrano in an interview with the newspaper El Universal.

The salesman highlighted the effectiveness of his candle referring to the dropping-out of independent candidate Margarita Zavala.

“It has already started. Margarita Zavala is out. Next is El Bronco (Jaime Rodríguez Calderón) and then there will be two left, but that doesn’t matter.”

Medrano told the newspaper that it is López Obrador’s supporters who buy the candle, as well as members of the leftist party Morena.

This is the third time that López Obrador seeks the presidency, after losing in 2006 and 2012. The presidential elections will take place on July 1.