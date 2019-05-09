LEGO Convention coming to St. Louis this July

The “Ultimate LEGO fan experience” is coming to St. Louis this summer.

The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention announced Wednesday morning that it will be held at the Greensfelder Complex in Queens Park, at 550 Weidman Road, in Ballwin, this coming July 13 and 14.

Attendees will be able to see a gallery of life-sized LEGO builds and build their own things in a “building zone” with tens of thousands of bricks. As the Riverfront Times reports, attendees will also be able to marvel at thousands of “Star Wars” themes LEGOs in the Star Wars Zone of the convention.

Rocco Buttliere, a Chicago-based LEGO artist, will attend the convention, along with 50 of his works, which include LEGO versions of Westminster Palace and the Burj Khalifa. Also in attendance will be Jonathan Lopes, a San Diego-based LEGO artist, whose work includes an eight-foot-tall model of the Woolworth Building.

This will be the first time the convention comes to St. Louis, and organizers are expecting it to sell out.

Tickets cost $15 online and $18 at the door.