LEGO Convention coming to St. Louis this July

The “Ultimate LEGO fan experience” is coming to St. Louis this summer.
The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention announced Wednesday morning that it will be held at the Greensfelder Complex in Queens Park, at 550 Weidman Road, in Ballwin, this coming July 13 and 14.
Attendees will be able to see a gallery of life-sized LEGO builds and build their own things in a “building zone” with tens of thousands of bricks. As the Riverfront Times reports, attendees will also be able to marvel at thousands of “Star Wars” themes LEGOs in the Star Wars Zone of the convention.
Rocco Buttliere, a Chicago-based LEGO artist, will attend the convention, along with 50 of his works, which include LEGO versions of Westminster Palace and the Burj Khalifa. Also in attendance will be Jonathan Lopes, a San Diego-based LEGO artist, whose work includes an eight-foot-tall model of the Woolworth Building.
This will be the first time the convention comes to St. Louis, and organizers are expecting it to sell out.
Tickets cost $15 online and $18 at the door.
Convención de LEGO viene a St. Louis este julio
La “Máxima experiencia de LEGOs” llegará a St. Louis este verano.
La convención de fanáticos LEGO de BrickUniverse anunció el miércoles por la mañana que se llevará a cabo en el Complejo Greensfelder en Queens Park, en 550 Weidman Road, en Ballwin, el 13 y 14 de julio.
Los asistentes podrán ver una galería de construcciones de LEGO de tamaño real y construir sus propias cosas en una “zona de construcción” con decenas de miles de ladrillos. Como informa el Riverfront Times, los asistentes también podrán maravillarse con los miles de LEGO de “Star Wars” en la Zona de Star Wars de la convención.
Rocco Buttliere, un artista de LEGO con sede en Chicago, asistirá a la convención, junto con 50 de sus obras, que incluyen versiones LEGO de Westminster Palace y Burj Khalifa. También estarán presentes Jonathan Lopes, un artista de LEGO con sede en San Diego, cuyo trabajo incluye un modelo de ocho pies de altura del Edificio Woolworth.
Esta será la primera vez que la convención llegue a St. Louis, y los organizadores esperan que se venda completamente.
Los boletos cuestan $ 15 en línea y $ 18 en la puerta.