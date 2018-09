Les Moonves steps down as CBS chief executive

CBS chief executive Les Moonves stepped down from his position on Sunday, effective immediately, amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

Allegations had been hunting the former CEO of one of the most influential TV networks in America, and he was finally forced to resign as more accusations came to the public eye during the weekend.

The announcement on Sunday evening ends his 20-year tenure atop one of the country’s most important media empires.

Moonves’ resignation also puts the network in a vulnerable position, as his departure concludes a months-long battle for control of CBS between Moonves and the company’s controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone. CNN reports that the CBS board is being reshaped, with six new directors, and Redstone considering new bids from potential buyers.

Moonves is expected to receive up to $100 million as severance package, given that he is one of the highest paid CEOs, which has drawn criticism. In light of the huge payout, CBS said Sunday night that Moonves and CBS will donate $20 million to organizations that support the #MeToo movement and other groups fighting for workplace equity for women.

The donation, which will be made immediately, will come out of any severance that Moonves might eventually be given.

However, Sunday evening’s announcement specified that any severance “will depend upon the results” of the ongoing internal investigations into his behavior.