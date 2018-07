Lesbian couple denied housing in senior living community, according to lawsuit

A St. Louis lesbian couple filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Wednesday because it alleges it was denied housing by a senior community due to their sexual orientation.

72-year-old Mary Walsh and 68-year-old Bev Nance, of Shewsbury, say the Friendship Village senior living community, with locations in Sunset Hills and Chesterfield, denied them occupancy to live at the Sunset Hills community in 2016 because their relationship violated their definition of marriage in its cohabitation policy, which defines it as “the union of one man and one woman, as marriage is understood in the Bible.”

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the lawsuit says that Friendship Village’s policy violates the Fair Housing Act and the Missouri Human Rights Act. Friendship Village and its parent company FB Services Inc. are named as defendants. The couple is represented by the San Francisco-based National Center for Lesbian Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Washington-based firm Relman, Dane & Colfax.

Julie Wilensky, a lawyer for the center, said in a news release: “Mary and Bev were denied housing for one reason and one reason only – because they were married to each other rather than to men. This is exactly the type of sex discrimination the Fair Housing Act prohibits. Their story demonstrates the kind of exclusion and discrimination still facing same-sex couples of all ages.”

Friendship Village’s management company FV Services released a statement Wednesday: “We have just been made aware of a lawsuit that we have not yet seen and have not had an opportunity to review. This matter will be discussed with legal counsel and have no further comment at this time.”

Walsh and Nance have been together for 37 years, the suit says. They were married in Massachusetts in 2009. They tried moving to Friendship Village in July 2016, got on a waiting list and paid a deposit but their application was later denied because of the Village’s “longstanding policy.” Their lawsuit states that Friendship Village has consistently denied housing to other same-sex couples based on this policy.

According to their website, the Friendship Village is a nonprofit that provides “a fulfilling, worry-free lifestyle.” Its mission statement says, “Guided by Biblical values, continually serve the senior community with quality offerings that promote lifelong well-being.”

The lawsuit says that a letter to Walsh from Michael Heselbarth, a top administrator with the retirement village, dated July 29, 2016, said: “Your request to share a single unit does not fall within the categories permitted by the long-standing policy of Friendship Village Sunset Hills.”

During the last 24 hours since the news broke, the Friendship Village at Sunset Hills has received numerous negative reviews, placing their current Google rating at 1.9 stars out of 5.

The comments denounce the community’s stance against same-sex couples’ rights, with messages like “Shame on you for your bigotry!” And “The next best thing to being treated with dignity is winning a jury award for millions and millions of dollars. Good luck to the lesbian ladies!!!!”

Legal observers consider this could be the latest front-line legal clash in deciding questions of sex discrimination and religious freedoms.