Less snow but more wind for St. Louis this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a warning for St. Louis residents to stay home on Saturday as another winter storm will bring snow, gusting winds and slippery streets.

The service reported early Friday: “Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that evening rain should turn to snow by 7 a.m. Saturday, all the way though noon. The snow is expected to thin after noon, but winds will pick up, approaching 32 mph, and temperatures will drop to 25 degrees by 5 p.m.

The weather service predicted snow totals between 2 to 4 inches.

The service issued a winter weather advisory from midnight Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to the advisory, accumulating snow will cause travel troubles. “Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip,” the service said on its website.

Sunday is expected to be sunny and cold, nearing 23 degrees.