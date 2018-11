LGBT splinter group from Migrant Caravan first to arrive in Tijuana

A group of LGBT migrants who were part of the massive caravan slowly making it way through Mexico towards the U.S. made it to the border city of Tijuana on Sunday. They are the first of more than 3,600 Central Americans to reach their destination.

The National Public Radio reports that about 80 migrants, the majority of whom identify as LGBT, splintered off from the larger group in Mexico City after weeks of what they say was discriminatory treatment by local residents and other travelers, Honduran migrant Cesar Mejia told reporters on Sunday.

“Whenever we arrived at a stopping point the LGBT community was the last to be taken into account in every way. So our goal was to change that and say, ‘This time we are going to be first,’” Mejia said.

Among the migrants that reached Tijuana are men and women from Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador, including transgender men and women, and also a handful of children. Meanwhile, most of the caravan remains in Guadalajara, Mexico – nearly 1,400 miles south of tijuana.

The LGBT migrants said they began organizing while traveling with the caravan. A number of U.S. and Mexico-based LGBT groups paid for the asylum-seekers to travel by bus.

“When we entered Mexican territory, those organizations began to help us. We did not contact them; they learned from our group thanks to the media and decided to help us.”

Most said they plan to use their status as members of a persecuted class to request asylum in the U.S. as early as Thursday.

“We are fleeing a country where there’s a lot of crime against us,” an unidentified transgender woman told reporters.