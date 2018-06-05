LIVING THE GOSPEL MESSAGE
By Padre Ricardo / (314) 633-4463 / richardvgt@gmail.com
“I tell you this: no one greater than John the Baptist has come forward among the sons of women…” (St. Matthew, 11, 11)
There was an elderly couple that went out to plant an apple tree for their new-born grandson. They hoped that some day the boy would be able to pick apples from that tree even though they might not live to see it. They were thinking more of him than of themselves.
This is not unlike the bible text we see above: Jesus expresses his admiration of John the Baptist. That man, Jesus’ cousin, was charismatic and enormously popular all over Israel and yet he pointed Jesus out saying, “that’s the one to follow, not me.” Not a bit of selfishness and that’s why Jesus admired him, for his generosity.
Many of you are like John the Baptist and the old couple with their apple tree: you work from sunup to sundown thinking more of your kids and grandkids, or even friends and relatives than of yourselves. Without self-centeredness and trusting in the Lord you think of the need of others. And Jesus who’s aware of what’s going on says, “what generosity!” You often have the same heart for others than John the Baptist had.
LA BIBLIA EN LA VIDA DIARIA
Por Padre Ricardo / (314) 633-4463 richardvgt@gmail.com
“Les aseguro que, entre todos los hombres, ninguno ha sido más grande que Juan el Bautista…” (San Mateo 11, 11)
Había una pareja anciana que, cuando nació su primer nieto, salieron al huerto a plantar un manzano. Querían que algún día el niño pudiera venir a comer manzanas: sería su regalo para el recién nacido – aunque la pareja probablemente habría muerto mucho antes. Pensaban más en su nieto que en sí mismos.
Es parecido el texto que leemos arriba: en el evangelio de San Mateo Jesús expresa su admiración por lo que hizo San Juan Bautista. Ese hombre, el primo de Jesús, siendo muy carismático, el predicador más popular y admirado de su tiempo, no se alababa a sí mismo sino al Mesías que iba a venir: Jesús. O sea, pensaba más en él que en sí mismo. Se sacrificaba por otra persona sin una pizca de egoísmo. Y por eso Jesús lo alabó – por su generosidad.
Muchos de Uds. se parecen a San Juan Bautista y a la pareja anciana: trabajan de sol a sol pensando más en sus hijos y nietos o sus familiares y amigos que en sí mismos. Sin egoísmo y con mucha confianza en el Señor Nuestro Dios, se sacrifican. Les aseguro que Jesús, que se da cuenta de lo que hacen, dice “¡Qué generosidad! Tienen el mismo corazón sacrificado como el de mi primo San Juan Bautista.”