LIVING THE GOSPEL MESSAGE

By Padre Ricardo / (314) 633-4463 / richardvgt@gmail.com

“I tell you this: no one greater than John the Baptist has come forward among the sons of women…” (St. Matthew, 11, 11)

There was an elderly couple that went out to plant an apple tree for their new-born grandson. They hoped that some day the boy would be able to pick apples from that tree even though they might not live to see it. They were thinking more of him than of themselves.

This is not unlike the bible text we see above: Jesus expresses his admiration of John the Baptist. That man, Jesus’ cousin, was charismatic and enormously popular all over Israel and yet he pointed Jesus out saying, “that’s the one to follow, not me.” Not a bit of selfishness and that’s why Jesus admired him, for his generosity.

Many of you are like John the Baptist and the old couple with their apple tree: you work from sunup to sundown thinking more of your kids and grandkids, or even friends and relatives than of yourselves. Without self-centeredness and trusting in the Lord you think of the need of others. And Jesus who’s aware of what’s going on says, “what generosity!” You often have the same heart for others than John the Baptist had.