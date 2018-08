LIVING THE GOSPEL MESSAGE

By Father Ricardo Vogt (314) 633-4463

richardvgt@gmail.com

Borola Burron used to say, “how come the no-goods – people who don’t go to church and don’t respect anyone – how come God seems to love them as much as the good people like me?”

Good question, Borola. And it’s true: God makes his sun shine on the good and the bad alike. The Lord’s not rewarding their sins. So what’s going on?

In the bible: Luke 19, 1 – 10 we read how Jesus passed through the town of Jericho. Everyone went out to see him, even a guy named Zaccheus. Only he had to climb a tree to see Jesus because he was “short of stature.” Now everyone looked down on Zaccheus not just because he was short but because he was a thief. He was a dishonest tax collector and the money he stole from his neighbors went to him. No wonder he was the richest guy in town. So you can image how upset everyone was when Jesus accepted Zaccheus’ invitation to spend the night at his house. What kind of a man of God is this! He should stay with the people who went to church.

But notice what happened. Zaccheus was so amazed that a man of God would chose him that he underwent a conversion and said to Jesus, “Look, Lord, half of all I own I will give to the poor.”

` Now if God showers blessings on a sinner like Fr. Ricardo, why not on others so they too may experience God’s love and see that the sinners are his children too? Jesus keeps searching for the lost sheep.