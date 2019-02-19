Local officials seek to end veteran homelessness across St. Louis area

Leaders from St. Louis city and St. Louis County came together on Monday with the goal of ending veteran homelessness by the end of 2019.

The collaborative effort between Mayor Lyda Krewson, County Executive Steve Stenger and the St. Louis Area Regional Commission on Homelessness wants to help veterans out of homelessness.

KMOV reports that in 2016, it was estimated there are more than 2,000 homeless people living in St. Louis, 300 of which are veterans. Those numbers have gone down since, as it was estimated there were 152 homeless veterans in St. Louis last year.

Tim Huffman, of the St. Louis Area Regional Commission on Homelessness, said: “There are cities around the country that have the strategy of buying bus tickets and telling folks to leave or they make laws that are so inhospitable that they force people out of their city.”

“There are not real solutions to real people’s problems and they don’t ultimately work for anyone in the long run,” Huffman added.

Leaders hope to eradicate homelessness altogether from the area, beginning with veterans. So far, three states and 66 communities across the country have implemented the efforts.