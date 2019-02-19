Local officials seek to end veteran homelessness across St. Louis area

Leaders from St. Louis city and St. Louis County came together on Monday with the goal of ending veteran homelessness by the end of 2019.
The collaborative effort between Mayor Lyda Krewson, County Executive Steve Stenger and the St. Louis Area Regional Commission on Homelessness wants to help veterans out of homelessness.
KMOV reports that in 2016, it was estimated there are more than 2,000 homeless people living in St. Louis, 300 of which are veterans. Those numbers have gone down since, as it was estimated there were 152 homeless veterans in St. Louis last year.
Tim Huffman, of the St. Louis Area Regional Commission on Homelessness, said: “There are cities around the country that have the strategy of buying bus tickets and telling folks to leave or they make laws that are so inhospitable that they force people out of their city.”
“There are not real solutions to real people’s problems and they don’t ultimately work for anyone in the long run,” Huffman added.
Leaders hope to eradicate homelessness altogether from the area, beginning with veterans. So far, three states and 66 communities across the country have implemented the efforts.
Funcionarios locales buscan poner fin a falta de vivienda de veteranos en área de St. Louis
Líderes de la ciudad de St. Louis y el condado de St. Louis se reunieron el lunes con el objetivo de poner fin a la falta de vivienda de veteranos para fines de 2019.
El esfuerzo de colaboración entre la Alcaldesa Lyda Krewson, el Ejecutivo del Condado Steve Stenger y la Comisión Regional para Personas sin Hogar del Área de St. Louis quiere ayudar a los veteranos a salir de la vivienda.
KMOV informa que en 2016, se estimó que hay más de 2,000 personas sin hogar viviendo en St. Louis, 300 de los cuales son veteranos. Esos números han disminuido desde entonces, ya que se estimó que había 152 veteranos sin hogar en St. Louis el año pasado.
Tim Huffman, de la Comisión Regional para Personas sin Hogar del Área de St. Louis, dijo: “Hay ciudades en todo el país que tienen la estrategia de comprar boletos de autobús y decirle a la gente que se vaya o hacen leyes que son tan inhóspitas que obligan a la gente a salir su ciudad “.
“No existen soluciones reales para los problemas de personas reales y, en última instancia, no funcionan para nadie a largo plazo”, agregó Huffman.
Los líderes esperan erradicar la falta de vivienda por completo del área, comenzando con los veteranos. Hasta el momento, tres estados y 66 comunidades en todo el país han implementado los esfuerzos.