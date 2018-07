López Obrador and Trump discuss “development deal”

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico’s president-elect, and U.S. president Donald Trump spoke on the phone after the leftist candidate won the Mexican presidential election on Sunday night.

Trump had sent out a tweet congratulating López Obrador on his win and saying that he looked forward to working with him. The Mexican president-elect said via Twitter that he and the U.S. leader had discussed a potential deal on development.

“I proposed exploring a comprehensive agreement on development projects which will create jobs in Mexico, and with it, reduce migration and improve security,” said López Obrador in a tweet. He added that the conversation with Mr. Trump had lasted a half hour.

The Mexican leader will be sworn in on December 1, as Mexican law states. On his address to supporters Sunday night, he said hw would look for an amicable relationship with the United States and his leader, one based on “mutual respect.” He echoed this sentiments on his message on Monday, adding that the conversation with Trump had been “respectful.”

Trump, whose administration is currently renegotiating NAFTA, said that he had spoken with López Obrador about the potential for a separate trade deal between their countries.