Lopez Obrador says Mexico will build $8 billion refinery

New Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said over the weekend that Mexico plans to start awarding the construction of its seventh refinery as soon as March 2019.

Lopez Obrador said Mexico will invest $8 billion in the new processing facility to be located at the Dos Bocas port, in the southern state of Tabasco.

“We are going to start the bidding process for the refinery by March at latest,” he said to a cheering crowd in the town in the Gulf of Mexico. The president reiterated his intentions to boost fuel self-sufficiency and end long-term declines in oil output.

Lopez Obrador said a lot of 566 hectares of federal land is ready for the new plant, which will have crude processing capacity of 340,000 daily barrels, making it Mexico’s biggest refinery.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the facility will include 17 processing plants, and 93 storage tanks. A pipeline will be built connecting the refinery to the port.

“In three years we will be producing the gasolina that we consume in the country, so that now we can lower the prices of the fuel,” Lopez Obrador said. He added that his government will increase Pemex’s budget by 75 billion pesos for 2019 so the company will be able to invest in a series of new projects to improve its operations.