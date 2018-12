López Obrador travels to Veracruz, holds first press conference as president

Mexico’s newly inaugurated president had a busy two first days as he traveled to Veracruz on Sunday and held his first press conference as president on Monday.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sported slightly ruffled hair at his first news conference, which started at 7 a.m. He has promised to hold news conferences on a near-daily basis, as much as he did when he was mayor of Mexico City from 2000-2005.

Lopez Obrador also took his first flight as president Sunday, boarding a commercial airliner with the rest of the passengers. He has promised to sell the presidential jet as an austerity measure.

Among the big departures from past presidents, is the refusal to use military bodyguards used by past presidents. “I feel safe, protected and supported by the Mexican people,” Lopez Obrador said. The new president arrived at Mexico City’s National Palace in the ame white Volkswagen Jetta compact car he used before being sworn in on Saturday.

On Sunday, In Veracruz, Lopez Obrador spoke at a provincial rally and received petitions from locals. On Monday, he signed a decree crating a truth commission to investigate the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in an apparent massacre.

ABC News reports that the president’s staff also said on Monday that necessary work would continue to complete the foundations of a partly built new Mexico City airport, which Lopez Obrador plans to cancel in favor of expanding existing airports. Officials have not determined what will be done with the vast airport foundations, but further work is needed to keep the slabs from decaying.