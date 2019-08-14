Los Angeles Opera will investigate sexual misconduct accusations against Placido Domingo

The Los Angeles Opera said on Tuesday it will investigate accusations of sexual misconduct against Spanish tenor Placido Domingo. Meanwhile, two organizations have already canceled planned appearances by him.
Reuters reports that the Los Angeles Opera, where Domingo is general director, responded to accusations made by eight singers, a dancer and others in the classical music world in a report by the Associated Press.
Domingo said in a statement that the accusations were inaccurate.
The Associated Press reported allegations by women of inappropriate behavior. The news agency said it had spoken to almost three dozen other musicians, voice teachers and backstage staff who said they had witnessed what the report described as “sexually tinged” behavior boy Domingo from three decades ago in various cities.
The LA Opera said in a statement: “LA Opera will engage outside counsel to investigate the concerning allegations about Placido Domingo. The LA Opera is committed to doing everything we can to foster a professional and collaborative environment where all our employees and artists feel equally comfortable, valued and respected.”
Meanwhile, Domingo called the accusations “deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate” in a statement distributed by his publicist Nancy Seltzer.
“Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable — no matter how long ago and despite my best intentions. I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual.”
Ópera de Los Ángeles investigará acusaciones de conducta sexual inapropiada contra Plácido Domingo
La Ópera de Los Ángeles dijo el martes que investigará las acusaciones de conducta sexual inapropiada contra el tenor español Plácido Domingo. Mientras tanto, dos organizaciones ya han cancelado las apariciones planeadas por él.
Reuters informa que la Ópera de Los Ángeles, donde Domingo es director general, respondió a las acusaciones hechas por ocho cantantes, un bailarín y otros en el mundo de la música clásica en un informe de Associated Press.
Domingo dijo en un comunicado que las acusaciones eran inexactas.
Associated Press informó denuncias por parte de mujeres de comportamiento inapropiado. La agencia de noticias dijo que había hablado con casi otras tres docenas de otros músicos, profesores de voz y personal detrás del escenario que dijeron haber presenciado lo que el informe describió como el comportamiento “teñido sexualmente” del niño Domingo de hace tres décadas en varias ciudades.
LA Opera dijo en un comunicado: “LA Opera contratará a un abogado externo para investigar las alegaciones sobre Placido Domingo. LA Opera se compromete a hacer todo lo posible para fomentar un entorno profesional y colaborativo donde todos nuestros empleados y artistas se sientan igualmente cómodos, valorados y respetados “.
Mientras tanto, Domingo calificó las acusaciones de “profundamente preocupantes y, tal como se presentan, inexactas” en un comunicado distribuido por su publicista Nancy Seltzer.
“Aún así, es doloroso escuchar que puede haber molestado a alguien o haberlos hecho sentir incómodos, sin importar cuánto tiempo atrás ya pesar de mis mejores intenciones. Creía que todas mis interacciones y relaciones siempre eran bienvenidas y consensuadas “.