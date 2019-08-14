Los Angeles Opera will investigate sexual misconduct accusations against Placido Domingo

The Los Angeles Opera said on Tuesday it will investigate accusations of sexual misconduct against Spanish tenor Placido Domingo. Meanwhile, two organizations have already canceled planned appearances by him.

Reuters reports that the Los Angeles Opera, where Domingo is general director, responded to accusations made by eight singers, a dancer and others in the classical music world in a report by the Associated Press.

Domingo said in a statement that the accusations were inaccurate.

The Associated Press reported allegations by women of inappropriate behavior. The news agency said it had spoken to almost three dozen other musicians, voice teachers and backstage staff who said they had witnessed what the report described as “sexually tinged” behavior boy Domingo from three decades ago in various cities.

The LA Opera said in a statement: “LA Opera will engage outside counsel to investigate the concerning allegations about Placido Domingo. The LA Opera is committed to doing everything we can to foster a professional and collaborative environment where all our employees and artists feel equally comfortable, valued and respected.”

Meanwhile, Domingo called the accusations “deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate” in a statement distributed by his publicist Nancy Seltzer.

“Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable — no matter how long ago and despite my best intentions. I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual.”