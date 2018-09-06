LouFest 2018 cancelled, organizers cite financial concerns

LouFest, one of the biggest concerts in St. Louis and which was scheduled for this weekend in Forest Park, has been canceled. The announcement was made by LouFest via Twitter shortly before 2 a.m. It read: “We are saddened to announce that LouFest 2018 is canceled.”

The annual concert was scheduled to take place on September 8-9, with some top acts like T-Pain, Robert Plant, and Modest Mouse.

Fox 2 reports that a press release from Mark Van Hee, the managing partner of the company who produces the event, listed “severe financial hurdles” among the reasons for cancellation.

Van Hee said the event lost two of their top sponsors, and there were scheduling and contract issues with major artists.

Front Gate Tickets, the festival ticketing company, will be issuing refunds to fans.

Schlafly Beer, one of the earliest local companies in supporting the festival, posted the following message to Facebook.

“We are extremely disappointed in the decision to cancel LouFest. Not only for our investment in the local music festival, but all of our additional local restaurants, makers and artists friends who lost a lot. LouFest should be a celebration of all things St. Louis, and we were the first local brewery to support the event when it first began years ago. With craft beer invited back this year, we were still excited to be a part of it although we did have some concerns about the organization of the event.”

The St. Louis Brewers Guild echoed Schlafly’s sentiment in their own Facebook message.

“We are devastated to learn news that LouFest Music Festival has been cancelled just days before the event. We loved supporting this event and were thrilled to be working with their team to help create a local beer focused footprint for the event this year with ‘BrewFrest.’ Our local breweries and restaurants have invested so much in terms of time, planning, sponsorship fees, brewing and packaging tons of beer, food ordering, promotion, and staffing and this is a huge blow. Please take a look at the lineups for both BrewFest and the Nosh Pit and go out of your way to show these folks some extra love if you can. Thank you for supporting our local beer and food scene.”

For more information visit: www.loufest.com