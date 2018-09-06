LouFest 2018 cancelled, organizers cite financial concerns

LouFest, one of the biggest concerts in St. Louis and which was scheduled for this weekend in Forest Park, has been canceled. The announcement was made by LouFest via Twitter shortly before 2 a.m. It read: “We are saddened to announce that LouFest 2018 is canceled.”
The annual concert was scheduled to take place on September 8-9, with some top acts like T-Pain, Robert Plant, and Modest Mouse.
Fox 2 reports that a press release from Mark Van Hee, the managing partner of the company who produces the event, listed “severe financial hurdles” among the reasons for cancellation.
Van Hee said the event lost two of their top sponsors, and there were scheduling and contract issues with major artists.
Front Gate Tickets, the festival ticketing company, will be issuing refunds to fans.
Schlafly Beer, one of the earliest local companies in supporting the festival, posted the following message to Facebook.
“We are extremely disappointed in the decision to cancel LouFest. Not only for our investment in the local music festival, but all of our additional local restaurants, makers and artists friends who lost a lot. LouFest should be a celebration of all things St. Louis, and we were the first local brewery to support the event when it first began years ago. With craft beer invited back this year, we were still excited to be a part of it although we did have some concerns about the organization of the event.”
The St. Louis Brewers Guild echoed Schlafly’s sentiment in their own Facebook message.
“We are devastated to learn news that LouFest Music Festival has been cancelled just days before the event. We loved supporting this event and were thrilled to be working with their team to help create a local beer focused footprint for the event this year with ‘BrewFrest.’ Our local breweries and restaurants have invested so much in terms of time, planning, sponsorship fees, brewing and packaging tons of beer, food ordering, promotion, and staffing and this is a huge blow. Please take a look at the lineups for both BrewFest and the Nosh Pit and go out of your way to show these folks some extra love if you can. Thank you for supporting our local beer and food scene.”
For more information visit: www.loufest.com
LouFest 2018 cancelado, organizadores citan preocupaciones financieras
LouFest, uno de los conciertos más importantes de San Luis y que estaba programado para este fin de semana en Forest Park, ha sido cancelado. El anuncio fue hecho por LouFest a través de Twitter poco antes de las 2 a.m. Decía: “Nos entristece anunciar que el LouFest 2018 está cancelado”.
El concierto anual estaba programado para el 8 y 9 de septiembre, con algunos actos importantes como T-Pain, Robert Plant y Modest Mouse.
Fox 2 informa que un comunicado de prensa de Mark Van Hee, socio gerente de la compañía que produce el evento, enumeró “severos obstáculos financieros” entre los motivos de la cancelación.
Van Hee dijo que el evento perdió dos de sus principales patrocinadores, y hubo problemas de programación y contrato con los artistas más importantes.
Front Gate Tickets, la compañía de boletos del festival, emitirá reembolsos a los fanáticos.
Schlafly Beer, una de las primeras compañías locales en apoyar el festival, publicó el siguiente mensaje en Facebook.
“Estamos extremadamente decepcionados con la decisión de cancelar LouFest. No solo por nuestra inversión en el festival de música local, sino también por todos nuestros restaurantes locales adicionales, creadores y amigos artistas que perdieron mucho. LouFest debería ser una celebración de todas las cosas de St. Louis, y fuimos la primera cervecería local en apoyar el evento cuando comenzó hace años. Con la cerveza artesanal invitada este año, todavía estábamos entusiasmados de ser parte de ella, aunque teníamos algunas preocupaciones sobre la organización del evento”.
El St. Louis Brewers Guild se hizo eco del sentimiento de Schlafly en su propio mensaje de Facebook.
“Estamos devastados de enterarnos que LouFest Music Festival ha sido cancelado pocos días antes del evento. Nos encantó apoyar este evento y estuvimos encantados de trabajar con su equipo para ayudar a crear una huella local enfocada en la cerveza para el evento este año con ‘BrewFrest.’ Nuestras cervecerías y restaurantes locales han invertido mucho en términos de tiempo, planificación y honorarios de patrocinio , elaborando y empaquetando toneladas de cerveza, pedidos de comida, promoción y dotación de personal, y esto es un gran golpe. Echen un vistazo a las alineaciones tanto para BrewFest como para Nosh Pit y hagan todo lo posible para mostrarles a estas personas algo de amor extra si pueden. Gracias por apoyar nuestra escena local de cerveza y comida”.
Para obtener más información, visite: www.loufest.com