Louisiana policemen fired over suggesting Ocasio-Cortez be shot

A Louisiana policeman who suggested on a Facebook post that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez needed to be shot, and a second officer who “liked” his post, were fired on Monday.

Reuters reports that officers Charles Rispoli and Angelo Varisco of the Gretna Police Department were terminated following a swift internal investigation, said Chief Arthur Lawson at a news conference.

Lawson said: “This incident we feel has been an embarrassment to our department. These officers acted in a manner which was unprofessional, alluding to a violent act to be conducted at a sitting U.S. congresswoman.”

An internal investigation found that both officers had violated the police department’s social media policy, on which they had been trained.

Rispoli responded to a post about Ocasio-Cortez in a satirical news webside, that suggested the Democratic lawmaker thought American troops were overpaid. Rispoli wrote: “She needs a round – and I don’t mean the kind she used to serve,” referencing Ocasio-Cortez’s background as bartender.