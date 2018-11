Lowe’s will close three St. Louis-area stores

Lowe’s is set to close three stores across the St. Louis area and others around the country. The stores closing are in Florissant, Bridgeton and Granite City. Fox 2 reports that according to a spokesperson for the company, the stores must be closed down by January 13, 2019.

In total, Lowe’s is closing 51 North American stores. The home improvement chain said on Monday that locations are underperforming and the decision will help the hardware chain focus on its most profitable stores and “improve the overall health of its store portfolio.”

Twenty stores are being shut down in the United States and 31 in Canada. The company said that a “majority” of the stores closing down are within 10 miles of another Lowe’s location.

The stores will be closed before February 1, 2019. The company said it will try to find jobs at nearby stores for its employees affected by the closings.

“We believe our people are the foundation of our business and essential to our future growth,” said CEO Marvin R. Ellison.

Fox 2 reports that Lowe’s is struggling to keep up with its larger rival Home Depot. Ellison, who joined the company in May, has closed all of Orchard Supply Hardware stores and slashed inventory at Lowe’s stores as part of his strategy to improve the standing of the company.