Luka Modric wins Ballon d’Or, ending dominance of Messi and Ronaldo

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric won the 2018 Ballon d’Or, becoming the first player to break the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as no other player had won the award in more than a decade.

33-year-old Modric won his third successive Champions League in May before helping Croatia to a first World Cup final.

The last player to win the award other than Messi or Ronaldo was former Brazil and AC Milan forward Kaka, in 2007.

Modric beat Ronaldo, who was the runner-up in the Ballon d’Or competition. Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe – both of whom won the World Cup with France – finished third and fourth respectively. Lionel Messi ended in fifth.

Modric also received this year he Golden Ball award for the best player at the World Cup.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” said Modric, the first Croatian player to win the award. “It’s a big pleasure to be here among all these players. I am still trying to realize that I have become part of a group of exceptional players to win the Ballon d’Or.”

Modric praised Ronald o and Messi as “phenomenal players”, adding that “to win means I did something really special on the pitch this year, that’s why 2017-18 was the year for me.”